UNI-CUE grant will fund internships for 15 Waterloo Schools' students

WATERLOO — A grant recently received by the University of Northern Iowa’s Center for Urban Education will provide 15 summer internship opportunities to Waterloo Community Schools’ students.

The internships, funded with an $87,000 grant from Iowa Workforce Development, are open to anyone ages 16-19 who attends East, Expo or West high schools, said Megan Holbach, UNI-CUE assistant director. Among the program participants are John Deere, UnityPoint Health, MasterBrand Cabinets, Experience Waterloo, Viking Pump, YMCA and VGM & Associates.

She noted that the “target population” is youths who are at risk of not graduating, from low-income households or from communities under-represented in the workforce. However, applications are being sought from a broad group of students with an interview committee having discretion over final choices.

“They’re recruited through the schools and then once we have their information we will interview the students, as well,” said Holbach, who is hoping for 30-40 applicants. While details are still being finalized for some of the locations, students will be shadowing employees and learning skills they will put to use in the workplaces. The internships, from June 7 to Aug. 20, will help students to prepare for careers in high-demand fields.

