UNI-CUE grant will fund internships for 15 Waterloo Schools' students

WATERLOO — A grant recently received by the University of Northern Iowa’s Center for Urban Education will provide 15 summer internship opportunities to Waterloo Community Schools’ students.
The internships, funded with an $87,000 grant from Iowa Workforce Development, are open to anyone ages 16-19 who attends East, Expo or West high schools, said Megan Holbach, UNI-CUE assistant director. Among the program participants are John Deere, UnityPoint Health, MasterBrand Cabinets, Experience Waterloo, Viking Pump, YMCA and VGM & Associates.
She noted that the “target population” is youths who are at risk of not graduating, from low-income households or from communities under-represented in the workforce. However, applications are being sought from a broad group of students with an interview committee having discretion over final choices.
“They’re recruited through the schools and then once we have their information we will interview the students, as well,” said Holbach, who is hoping for 30-40 applicants. While details are still being finalized for some of the locations, students will be shadowing employees and learning skills they will put to use in the workplaces. The internships, from June 7 to Aug. 20, will help students to prepare for careers in high-demand fields.
“Our goal through this program is to provide a hands-on experience for high school youth from all backgrounds to explore and prepare for high-demand careers, gain work experience and develop personal attributes necessary to succeed in the workplace,” said Holbach. “By participating in these various internships, professionals will be preparing these students for post-secondary education and/or careers by developing the soft skills such as communication, punctuality, and time management.”
Each week, students will be at work sites Monday through Thursday for up to eight hours per day. They will participate in workshops and mentoring sessions Friday that will be provided in partnership with SHIPHT and the Waterloo Career Center. Students will be paid for up to 40 hours per week at the work sites and the career center.
“By completing these internships, students will be more attractive candidates for colleges and scholarships,” said Robert Smith, UNI-CUE director. “Having real world experience shows a college or scholarship panel that a student has a clear set of goals that they are working towards. Demonstrating commitment and follow through demonstrates a high level of maturity, responsibility, and willingness to do what it takes to be successful.”
Funding comes from the Future Ready Iowa Summer Youth Internship Pilot Program. Future Ready Iowa’s goal is to achieve education and training beyond high school for 70% of adults in the state by 2025.