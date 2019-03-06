WATERLOO — Diana Patton faced physical and mental abuse at the hands of her father while growing up in Ohio.
When he tried to touch Patton in sexually inappropriate ways, she resisted. Nonetheless, “I blamed myself,” she said.
Her parents separated and got back together multiple times, creating even more chaos in the life of their seven children. Patton remembers it all as an almost constant stomach ache.
By the time she was a teenager, the girl was grappling with bitterness and anger until receiving some help from her mom in the form of encouraging notes. Patton would find the small notes in her track shoes and would often run with them still inside.
That was the start of a transformation for Patton, now 50. The attorney, business consultant, author and world-traveling speaker gave the keynote address Tuesday at the inaugural SHINE Young Women’s Conference. The name stands for Strong, Healthy, Independent, Natural and Empowered.
“Who in your life lifts you up?” she asked a group of nearly 60 middle school girls gathered at the University of Northern Iowa Center for Urban Education. “Who is the individual in your life that tells you you are gifted?” Patton had them write a name on a 5- by 7-inch card.
“You need that person in your life,” she added. “If you don’t have that person in your life, you need to reach out to these people here” at UNI-CUE.
Conference participants are Waterloo Community Schools’ students enrolled in the center’s Educational Talent Search program. Today, high school students will attend the conference, with a total of 115 girls expected between the two days. In addition, Patton led a free presentation for UNI students, faculty, staff and community members Tuesday evening.
The conference also featured interactive breakout sessions discussing personal wellness and self-care plus others led by Dupaco Community Credit Union, Amani Community Services, and Black Hawk County Extension. Lunch discussion was with Gaetane Jean-Marie, dean of UNI’s College of Education.
“The mission of this SHINE conference is to help these young women realize all they can achieve if they stay strong, healthy, independent, natural and empowered,” said Sunni Kegebein, director of the Talent Search program. “We, as a society, have a responsibility to help each and every one of them recognize their potential, not their limitations.”
After receiving the notes from her mom, Patton began recognizing her potential.
“I began to come alive. I began to believe I was something else,” she said. She won scholarships after deciding to run track at the University of Toledo and continued on to law school after completing her bachelor’s degree.
Patton said the students could overcome their challenges by “recognizing the power in your unconscious mind” and harnessing it. She laid out seven things they could do such as forgiving others, not taking anything personally, doing their best, not making assumptions about others and standing for what’s right.
She also suggested they embrace some daily practices like repeating positive “I am” statements about themselves, journaling, prayer, meditation or yoga. Patton demonstrated the sequence of yoga movements in the sun salutation and led the students through an abbreviated form.
She emphasized that starting some of the practices and making the other changes in their lives can be the start of personal discovery.
“We’ve got to get busy on figuring out who you are so you can rise up and conquer your deepest fear,” said Patton. “I’m trying to train you to have a different narrative.”
