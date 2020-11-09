UNI COVID-19 response team says efforts to stop spread on campus effective

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s COVID-19 response team says efforts to stop the spread of the virus on campus have been effective.
That can be seen through the campus infection rate, a new piece of data UNI has added to its online dashboard tracking the disease’s impact. The dashboard shows the rate in a graph comparing UNI to positive tests in Black Hawk County and the state.
“What we are seeing is that our campus community has an infection rate half that of the county; this reinforces that the controls we have put in place are working,” according to a recent update from the response team.
For the most recent week, ending Nov. 1, UNI’s infection rate was at 0.52%. Black Hawk County was at 1.04% and the state of Iowa was at 0.78%.
The measure focuses on the occurrence of new coronavirus cases within a certain population over the previous two weeks. The rolling 14-day total of positive tests is divided by the population — all UNI students and employees, in this instance.
Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo and Wartburg College in Waverly use an infection rate measure in their online dashboards.
For UNI, this adds to the weekly reporting it does on the positivity rate. That is the percentage of positive COVID-19 cases at its student health center among those who were given the test.
The positivity rate has been growing in recent weeks and the actual number of COVID-19 cases for the past week has exceeded all previous individual weeks’ totals this fall.
The student health center reported 96 positive tests Nov. 2-8. A total of 255 tests were administered to students and employees during that time, for a positivity rate of 37.65%. That is decline of less than 1% from what UNI reported for the partial week on Friday.
The number of tests done by the center since Aug. 17 is 1,682, 349 of which were positive. Of those, 155 were added in the last three weeks, when the positivity rate started to grow.
“Despite the rise in cases, our data indicates COVID-19 is not being spread on our campus,” said the response team’s update. Rather, “individuals are primarily coming into contact with the virus when in close proximity with affected friends or family members, or when attending social gatherings.”
The lack of campus spread has been helped by an early and compressed semester that will end at Thanksgiving and mitigation efforts in classrooms, according to the team.
The department of residence reported Monday that 35 students living on campus were in quarantine because they might have been exposed to COVID-19. Less than six students with confirmed cases were in isolation.
For the same week, there were 62 self-reported new cases of COVID-19, some of which may duplicate the health center numbers. Sixteen of the self-reported cases were employees, the others were students. There have been a total of 257 self-reported cases since Sept. 1, 32 of them employees.
Wartburg College reported 20 positive or inconclusive cases among students and employees as of Sunday through its online dashboard. The college reports the total number of positive cases most days of the week. The number of positive cases last week started out at nine students on Nov. 2 and rose through the week.
As of Sunday, 20 people were in isolation and 89 were in quarantine. The campus infection rate was 0.98%. That is based on the number of people on campus testing positive out of all Wartburg students and employees.
