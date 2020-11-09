UNI COVID-19 response team says efforts to stop spread on campus effective

For UNI, this adds to the weekly reporting it does on the positivity rate. That is the percentage of positive COVID-19 cases at its student health center among those who were given the test.

The positivity rate has been growing in recent weeks and the actual number of COVID-19 cases for the past week has exceeded all previous individual weeks’ totals this fall.

The student health center reported 96 positive tests Nov. 2-8. A total of 255 tests were administered to students and employees during that time, for a positivity rate of 37.65%. That is decline of less than 1% from what UNI reported for the partial week on Friday.

The number of tests done by the center since Aug. 17 is 1,682, 349 of which were positive. Of those, 155 were added in the last three weeks, when the positivity rate started to grow.

“Despite the rise in cases, our data indicates COVID-19 is not being spread on our campus,” said the response team’s update. Rather, “individuals are primarily coming into contact with the virus when in close proximity with affected friends or family members, or when attending social gatherings.”

The lack of campus spread has been helped by an early and compressed semester that will end at Thanksgiving and mitigation efforts in classrooms, according to the team.