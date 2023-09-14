CEDAR FALLS — Each year, the University of Northern Iowa observes Constitution Day to commemorate the signing of the Constitution in 1787.

The lecture for this year will be from Diana Hess, the dean of the School of Education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The lecture is titled "The Challenges of Teaching for Democracy in Polarized Times."

She is the principal investigator for The Discussion Project at the university's Wisconsin Center for Education Research. As dean of the UW-Madison's School of Education and faculty member in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction, she is committed to working with teachers to improve the quality of democratic education in schools.

Since 1997, she has been researching how teachers engage their students in discussions of highly controversial political and constitutional issues and what impact this approach to civic education has on what young people learn. She has written multiple books that have received awards.

The lecture will be at 5 p.m. on Monday in Lang Hall Auditorium on the UNI campus.