UNI Community Music School offers online lessons

“Just because we’re staying home, it doesn't mean that we need to stop learning and living,” she said. “Our students are used to seeing their teacher every week, at the same time, on the same day. It’s been important for students and parents to see that even though the physical environment has changed, their relationship with their teacher has not. It’s different online, but students still have the same support from their teacher. As everything around us is changing, it’s important to know that you still have some things that you can depend on. You can depend on your teacher being ready to see you at the same time every week, and you can depend on receiving one-on-one attention from someone who cares and encourages you.”