UNI Community Music School offers online lessons

CEDAR FALLS - Connecting the community through music is a key goal for the University of Northern Iowa Community Music School, which offers various programs for the public, such as the UNI Children’s Choir, the New Horizons Band, Camp Musicmania and more.
In an effort to continue teaching and promoting music, even as people are physically apart, the UNI Community Music School is offering virtual music lessons online this summer.
Open to individuals of all ages and skill levels, these lessons will assist anyone interested in learning or improving their skills in vocal or instrumental music. Taught by faculty and students from the UNI School of Music, the lessons are highly tailored to the individual student’s goals and skill level.
Heather Hamilton, administrator of the UNI Community Music School, says that even though face to face lessons are not possible at the time, the CMS is working hard to make sure that these valuable services remain open to the community.
“Just because we’re staying home, it doesn't mean that we need to stop learning and living,” she said. “Our students are used to seeing their teacher every week, at the same time, on the same day. It’s been important for students and parents to see that even though the physical environment has changed, their relationship with their teacher has not. It’s different online, but students still have the same support from their teacher. As everything around us is changing, it’s important to know that you still have some things that you can depend on. You can depend on your teacher being ready to see you at the same time every week, and you can depend on receiving one-on-one attention from someone who cares and encourages you.”
Summer lessons are set to begin the first week of June, though lesson options are flexible. Students can sign up either an 8 or 10 lesson plan, and lessons can be taken anytime during June 1-Aug. 14. Lessons do not need to be taken in continuous weeks, but can be scheduled throughout the summer. Registration for summer lessons closes on July 1.
For more information, or to sign up, visit https://cms.uni.edu/homepage
