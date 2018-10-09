CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa will host “Check Your Blind Spots” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday outside of Shull Hall. The interactive experience inside a 34-foot trailer on Ohio Street is free, made possible by CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion and Cone Communications.
Participants can identify their own biases and better understand the role such biases play in everyday life.
“We all have biases,” explained Mark Nook, UNI president. “There is nothing wrong with that unless you begin to use them to keep others from participating equitably in our educational system and our economy. Understanding where our biases lie and being able to check them is a simple first step toward creating a diverse and inclusive culture.”
Experts believe the unconscious mind makes the majority of a person’s decisions. In doing so, the mind also creates blind spots — unconscious biases that can narrow perception and influence behaviors.
The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion initiative launched in 2017 and is the nation’s largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance inclusion in the workplace. Nook signed a pledge as part of the initiative, as did hundreds of other CEOs from corporations, higher education and nonprofits. The pledge is a commitment to cultivate workplaces that support open dialogue about diversity and to implement unconscious bias training. The CEOs also meet regularly to share best practices and discuss initiatives that were unsuccessful, keeping others from making similar errors.
“It isn’t always easy to talk about biases,” said Gwenne Berry, assistant to the president and chief diversity officer. “When we do, we feel like we’re admitting to something wrong and people shut down. I’m excited about this interactive display because it’s going to allow people to engage at their own level.”
