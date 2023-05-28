CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa is featured in season eight of “The College Tour,” which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video .

The groundbreaking series is from Emmy-nominated producers Alex Boylan, Lisa Hennessy and Burton Roberts. The full UNI episode is part of season eight, episode three. For individuals without an Amazon Prime account, watch all the segments on the University of Northern Iowa YouTube channel, the UNI website and The College Tour website.