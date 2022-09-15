UNI chooses new director of the Patricia A. Tomson Center for Violence Prevention

CEDAR FALLS — Alysa Mozak has been chosen as the new director of the Patricia A. Tomson Center for Violence Prevention at the University of Northern Iowa.

Mozak will oversee curriculum infusion of bystander education and strategies within pre-service teacher education and social sciences programming. She will also lead the implementation of Mentors in Violence Prevention Strategies training and outreach in and among Iowa’s higher education and preschool through 12th-grade educational systems.

“We are incredibly lucky to have Alysa join the center, given her extensive background in violence prevention as well as the MVP model,” said Brenda Bass, dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. “Her experience in the nonprofit world will also bring important connections for future partnerships that can build upon the strong foundation already developed in the center’s programming with pre-K-12 schools.”

Mozak joins UNI with an extensive professional background as a victim advocate and violence prevention educator in both nonprofit and higher education. As a certified sexual health educator, Mozak currently serves as an ambassador for the American Sexual Health Association.

She received both her bachelor’s degree in adult and family services and a master’s degree in sociology, women’s and gender studies and public administration from Iowa State University.

With Mozak, the center will continue to build the capacity of institutions of higher education, K-12 schools, victim service agencies, law enforcement and the criminal justice system to systematically implement best practice violence prevention and evaluation strategies in collaboration with state, family and community partners.