CEDAR FALLS --- The University of Northern Iowa is celebrating 100 years of Homecoming with a series of events and competitions that culminate in UNI football facing Youngstown State at 4 p.m. Saturday in the UNI-Dome.

The theme of Homecoming this year is “To UNI and Beyond.” The event started Sept. 26 with the Homecoming royalty competition.

Highlights include:

  • Pep rally with Panther Pride Cry finals starting at 8 p.m. Friday in the West Gym.
  • The long tradition of Campaniling will continue at midnight Friday at the Campanile Plaza. Couples gather beneath the Campanile and exchange kisses at the stroke of midnight.
  • The Panther Pacers Homecoming 5K starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Campanile Plaza. Register by today to guarantee a shirt. Registration is $20 by Oct. 2, $15 for ages 12 and younger and $25 the day of the race.
  • The Alumni Welcome Tent will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Alumni House on 1012 W. 23rd St.
  • The Homecoming Parade starts at 11 a.m. Saturday.
  • The Panther Fan Zone Tailgate will start at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the south end of the McCleod Center parking lot.
