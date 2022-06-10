UNI celebrates the start of construction on Applied Engineering Building expansion

CEDAR FALLS — The buildings used in educating the next generation of workers must be re-imagined.

That appears to be the direction the state is taking when thinking about the classrooms and labs designed for students who may find themselves involved in fields like construction and engineering.

Local and state leaders, including Gov. Kim Reynolds, broke ground Thursday on the $44 million expansion and modernization of the University of Northern Iowa’s Applied Engineering Building, formerly known to many as the Industrial Technology Center.

Nearly all of the expected cost – $40 million – is being paid for with state funds.

“The commercial building industry in Iowa has changed greatly in the 40-plus years since the ITC center was originally constructed,” said Chad Kleppe, president and chief executive officer of Master Builders of Iowa.

“Built to educate shop teachers in 1974, students are now in need of greater space for collaborative, hands-on learning with industry standard equipment. What used to be considered a dirty, dingy career, construction is now a highly technological field of BIM modeling, data collection apps, drones, virtual reality and wearable tech, 3D printing and artificial intelligence.”

Craig Berte is committee's recommendation for Cedar Falls public safety director The City Council will likely vote June 20 on the hiring of Berte, who has an extensive resume of roles within the Cedar Falls' public safety sector dating back to 1991.

The dignitaries “turned a little dirt” to signify the start of construction with gold shovels that had purple swirled around the handle. In the background, the building and former name, Industrial Technology Center, stood prominently.

The addition, at 2900 Campus Street, will expand the footprint from about 64,000 square feet to 109,000 square feet. Part of the current building also will be torn down or renovated.

The building houses the Department of Applied Engineering and Technical Management, which the university says enrolls nearly 500 students across seven program areas.

The department’s chairwoman, Lisa Riedle, described the building as the future “hub of preparing generations of leaders and practitioners for Iowa’s dynamic construction, applied engineering, and technological economy.”

“With this change, with this remodel, this renovation, this modernization, this expansion, we’re changing the name to be much more relevant to what actually happens in the building and the services that are needed within our state and within our local region,” said UNI President Mark Nook.

The department itself already changed its name from the technology department, to the Department of Applied Engineering and Technical Management to reflect that, Nook also pointed out.

Bond sales up to $4.5 million approved by Cedar Falls City Council Infrastructure projects, like reconstruction of Main and West 27th streets, will be financed with the bonds as well as accounting system upgrades, added security cameras, and more.

He noted that in 2017 the university realized it had been 50 years since it “had really looked at where it was headed” and decided then to take a long-term view at what the university needed to be doing.

This building immediately came to mind.

A new automation technology program will begin this fall with a small group of students taking classes in the current building.

Once the expansion is constructed, the program eventually could enroll more than 150 students, said Riedle. And interdisciplinary work across the industries also will be more readily possible.

The university said the department plans to increase enrollment 40% to 700 students by 2025 as it works to meet Iowa’s workforce needs.

The expansion will be done in two phases. The first will finish by August 2023 and allows for students to immediately benefit. The project will be complete in August 2024 after the second wraps up.

“Clearly, you (Nook) and your team at UNI understand that a 21st century economy requires a 21st century education and that truly means bringing education out of the classroom, connecting students with experiences and opportunities that empower them to flourish in work and in life,” Reynolds said. “And that’s what this department and this facility’s modernization is all about.”

Reynolds noted the new facility will give future graduates “a leg up in some of Iowa’s highly demanded industries from construction and manufacturing, to automation, engineering, technology, education and so much more,”

As the state continues to face a workforce shortage, she said the state’s education needs to focus on the “skills and industries that are primed to grow.”

Nook and Reynolds were last together publicly about a week ago to celebrate a new partnership with the Waterloo Community Schools and Hawkeye Community College with the launching of the “Degree in Three” program for future educators at the Waterloo Career Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.