CEDAR FALLS — Fifteen tons of newly fabricated carillon bells will return to the University of Northern Iowa campus Monday morning.

It’s been about six months since the bells last rung from the Campanile. At the time onlookers witnessed Verdin Company crew members pour molten bronze from a furnace into molds to fabricate seven new ones.

The largest of what was 47 and now is 56 bells will be displayed beginning at 1 p.m. Monday through Tuesday before a crane begins hoisting the first bell up to the Campanile tower for installation Wednesday morning.

At 8 a.m. Tuesday, President Mark Nook and his cabinet plan to recreate a 1926 photo of then-president Homer Seerley and colleagues with the original bells when the Campanile was first constructed.

“This truly is historic. This is one of the only the times the public gets to see the bells up close and personal,” said Hillery Oberle, assistant vice president for strategy, communications, and campaigns. "We've been talking about it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and it truly is. The scale of the bells is really impressive on its own with 15 tons worth of bell coming back.”

Two bells will be installed per day Wednesday and Thursday, before the bells get lighter and easier to place. Lots of fine tuning is required, including installation of the keyboard -- about 800 pounds on its own -- that was disassembled in Verdin’s Cincinnati factory and will be reassembled in the Campanille.

At 5 p.m. Sunday, UNI’s Student Guild of Carillonneurs, the seven-member ensemble responsible for playing the instrument at the top of the Campanile, will demonstrate how to play it at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., using a practice carillon and similar keyboard apparatus.

A pop-up exhibit related to the Campanile also will be curated during the week by the Rod Library’s Special Collections & University Archives.

The Campanile is one component of UNI’s “Our Tomorrow” capital campaign and its goal of raising $250 million by its sesquicentennial in 2026.

The carillon portion is the first phase of Campanile improvements. By the end of June, the expansion and restoration is expected to be complete.

“Once that’s complete, then we need to finish up the fundraising, and then we’ll be able to start work on the actual plaza," said Oberle.

A live stream of all the activity will be in place next week and available on UNI’s social media channels. To see it in person, public parking is available by the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., a short walk from the Campanile.

