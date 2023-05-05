CEDAR FALLS — There may be no one in the history of the University of Northern Iowa who has felt a larger connection to her school than student Emily Clouser did while on campus this week.

The president of the Guild of Carillonneurs, the student group that plays the instrument inside the Campanile, was present Monday outside the historic tower for the delivery of the several dozen brass bells responsible for its sound. The bells had been absent for several months as part of a massive, once-in-a-lifetime type of project.

The bells weigh more than 15 tons together and will represent the future heart of the carillon instrument played with a keyboard, which has been a mainstay of the campus since 1926. The Campanile was built as a chime and later expanded in 1968 with more bells added, transforming it into a full-fledged carillon instrument.

The instrument hasn’t been played since the fall semester. Students will begin producing music again later in 2023 with a larger repertoire of musical tones.

“It’s definitely historic, getting the chance to see them has been super exciting, because we haven’t had them for so long,” said Clouser. “You don’t realize how much you miss the bells until they’re gone.”

The guild has seven members but can have up to 10 during a given year. The group provided the community with a concert basically weekly last fall, with Clouser’s favorite set of songs coming from the Mary Poppins film.

“I’m a fourth generation UNI student, so this is huge for me,” said the Waukee native. “My grandmother would have been going to school the last time all this was happening in ’68, and she would have been a junior and I’m a junior, so it’s cool to walk in her footsteps.”

Fifty-five bells came on trucks of The Verdin Company of Cincinnati, the business undertaking the massive renovation project. Forty-six of the 47 bells were removed in October and basically shined up. The largest remained because of its size and the complication associated with getting it out.

The other nine to arrive are brand new and will expand the tone that can be produced. In other words, it will fill in gaps in pitches that could not be previously played with the chromatic instrument.

“The biggest thing is the expansion of the keyboard,” Clouser said. “We’re missing some bells, and this will really make all the difference.”

But it’s more than just the 56 total bells. The carillon’s mechanics are being replaced and renovated.

“It’s basically going to be a brand new instrument by the time we’re done,” said Tim Verdin, president of The Verdin Company.

His business has taken on similar projects across the country, but few are the size of what’s being completed on UNI’s campus.

“There’s won’t be a need for another ‘bell out’ restoration like this for another 80 or 100 years,” he added.

Monday was the first day anybody could gather outside the Campanile to see the bells – 15 of the largest all lined up, two thirds in height of the average person. The smaller ones were grouped off to the side on their own.

The bulk of the bells range between 20 and 1000 pounds while the largest range between 1000 and 4,700 pounds.

“I heard the bells here for the first time in 1966,” said Jim Raasch, a 1971 graduate. He and his wife Bonnie, a 1972 graduate, traveled from Cedar Rapids to see the bells.

Lots of people got up close and took photos with them during the week. 15 of the larger ones had the original inscriptions dedicated to various groups – university presidents, the original founders, Cedar Falls citizens, school children, teachers, athletes, mothers and fathers, to name a few.

Wartime heroes were among those recognized, with the Campanile’s construction happening less than a decade after the end of World War I.

The campanile was built to celebrate the university’s 50th anniversary and the 40th year of Homer Seerley’s presidency.

“It really is a facility that was constructed for the people around here and not just as an iconic building with a set of bells in it,” said President Mark Nook. “They were thoughtful about what this would mean to our campus, this community and to our entire state.”

It’s been 60 years since many of the bells were outside the tower. Thirty-two bells were added in 1968.

Work inside the tower began Monday and Tuesday, when the winds were fierce, but the first of the heaviest bells wasn’t lifted into the Campanile until Wednesday morning.

The university commemorated the historic event in many ways, including when Nook and his cabinet recreated a photo taken in 1926 with Seerley and his colleagues with the original bells before they were installed in the Campanile.

A live stream of all the construction is available online at youtube.com/live/AXjKk8gDl6Y?feature=share. The carillon portion is the first phase of Campanile improvements and is expected to be complete by the end of June.

The Campanile is one component of UNI’s “Our Tomorrow” capital campaign and its goal of raising $250 million by its sesquicentennial in 2026.

