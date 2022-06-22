UNI camp to teach digital skills and Black heritage storytelling

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa will host a two-week Black Life Youth Camp for middle school students geared towards preserving local Black history through digital storytelling and imaging skills.

The camp will meet July 25-29 and Aug. 1-4 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. The camp is free with lunch and snacks provided. There is a maximum of 20 camp participants with a first come, first served registration.

Participants will uncover hidden Black cultural resources in the Cedar Valley and add them to the Iowa African American Heritage Trail. Students will learn how to research and document stories of local African American pioneers and historic places all in the Cedar Valley.

They will also investigate safe biking and walking routes in Waterloo’s historic Black Unity neighborhood. Students will help design a self-guided walking tour that allows users a chance to explore the neighborhood, get excercise and enjoy the outdoors.

Camp participants will learn how to professionally scan family photographs, create photo montages and digital animations, and go on site visits related to the family stories they learn. Students will also have opportunities to bike on UNI’s campus and Cedar Valley bike trails.

The camp’s all-Black staff is made up of UNI faculty and student counselors. The camp is offered at no cost to students through the generous sponsorship of the Guernsey Foundation of Waterloo and the Center for Diversity, Inclusion and Social Justice at UNI.

To apply, contact Professor Bettina Fabos by email at bettina.fabos@uni.edu.

