 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

UNI boasts top ranked education, social work and business programs in new report

  • 0
NEW UNI logo

CEDAR FALLS — Three University of Northern Iowa graduate programs were named among the top graduate programs in the country, according to a new U.S. News & World Report ranking.

The programs – education, social work, and the part-time masters of business administration – ranked among the top 200 in the country on the publication’s Best Graduate Schools for 2023 list. The U.S. News & World Report annual rankings compare programs offered by colleges and universities across the United States. UNI’s recognition places three of the university’s signature areas of study atop similar programs across the country.

The honored programs for graduate education are a mix of face-to-face and hybrid or online degrees offered in partnership with online and distance education and the Graduate College. UNI’s part-time MBA program is tailored to the working professionals and offers in-person, educational opportunities in four locations across Iowa: Cedar Falls, Pella, Fort Dodge and Mason CIty. The master of social work program boasts flexible class schedules, which include online and in-person options.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers are watching a planet form and it's not happening how they expected

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News