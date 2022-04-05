UNI boasts top ranked education, social work and business programs in new report

CEDAR FALLS — Three University of Northern Iowa graduate programs were named among the top graduate programs in the country, according to a new U.S. News & World Report ranking.

The programs – education, social work, and the part-time masters of business administration – ranked among the top 200 in the country on the publication’s Best Graduate Schools for 2023 list. The U.S. News & World Report annual rankings compare programs offered by colleges and universities across the United States. UNI’s recognition places three of the university’s signature areas of study atop similar programs across the country.

The honored programs for graduate education are a mix of face-to-face and hybrid or online degrees offered in partnership with online and distance education and the Graduate College. UNI’s part-time MBA program is tailored to the working professionals and offers in-person, educational opportunities in four locations across Iowa: Cedar Falls, Pella, Fort Dodge and Mason CIty. The master of social work program boasts flexible class schedules, which include online and in-person options.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0