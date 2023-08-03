CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa will see more than a 1% decrease in its budget for this fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.

The Iowa Board of Regents unanimously approved the budgets for all three of Iowa’s public universities on Wednesday morning.

“FY 2024 was another challenging budget development year,” a budget packet provided from UNI to the regents stated. “Without an increase in state appropriations, increases for salaries, wages, utilities and supply costs were offset by increase in tuition and strategic budget expense reductions.”

The packet also noted a projected decline in tuition revenue compared with last year’s budget, with other revenue sources remaining stagnant, results in a total operating revenue that is $1.9 million less than last year. This year’s total budget is $167.1 million, while last year’s was $169 million.

Expenses related to instruction, academic support and scholarships and fellowships make up 57% of the university’s general expenses.

As for revenue, 59.5% – or $99.4 million – comes from state appropriation. Tuition makes up 38.9% – or $65 million – of revenue. Other revenues, which are not detailed, make up 1.6% of revenue – which is $2.7 million.

In June, all three public universities approved a 3.5% tuition increase for undergraduate residents. According to the Gazette, that results in undergrads paying $285 more at UNI, bringing the base rate to $8,396.

For students at the graduate level, their tuition will also increase 3.5% bringing the total cost to $10,030.

Although with an occupancy increase of 160 students, UNI’s residency system total fund balance is $2.5 million less than last year at a total of $17.7 million. Revenues increased $1.7 million. At the same time, expenditures also increased $2.5 million.

Another cause for expenditures is due to salary increases. American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, as well as organized faculty through UNI-United Faculty, received a 3% increase. Professional and scientific staff salaries increased 3.5%. Vice president salaries increased 3%.

According to the handout, divisions and departments reduced their budgets by a total of $4.4 million to balance the new budget.

UNI athletics will seeing an increase of $161,835 in revenues. That cost zeroes out because the total expenses equal the amount of revenue.

Expenses include $3.26 million in operational support and $1.28 million for scholarships. Scholarships help with cost of attendance, as well as provide a stipend for academic supplies, transportation and personal costs for student athletes.

For income, there is game guarantee revenue for football. As for men’s basketball, there is no game guaranteed revenue on the schedule.

At the Board of Regents meeting, President Mark Nook detailed new programs the university is implementing.

These include an apprentice program for paraeducators, a certificate for education for the deaf and hard of hearing, a program for technical authorization and the new degree for a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

“I think you and the University of Northern Iowa should be congratulated for your innovative approach on these new programs,” Regent board member Jim Lindenmayer said. “I think they’re needed for the state.”

