UNI logo

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa Department of Biology will welcome U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Ret) Dr. Jeffery Adamovicz as its 2018 Alumni in Residence.

As part of his day-long residency, Adamovicz will give a talk titled “A Science Life” about his experiences in infectious disease research at 4 p.m. Friday in Lantz Auditorium in McCollum Science Hall on the UNI campus. The talk is free and open to the public.

Adamovicz is a 1984 graduate of the UNI biology program. Currently, he is the director of the Laboratory for Infectious Disease Research (LIDR), one of 12 regional biocontainment laboratories established by the National Institutes of Health. The laboratory conducts research designed to prevent and treat infections caused by biothreat and emerging infectious diseases agents.

He formerly served as chief of the bacteriology division at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID). At USAMRIID, Dr. Adamovicz directed vaccine and therapeutics development programs against bacterial diseases such as anthrax, plague and glanders.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments