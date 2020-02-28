UNI bans university-sponsored travel to China, South Korea

CEDAR FALLS – Officials at the University of Northern Iowa are taking action against dangers of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak ahead of UNI’s spring break March 16-20.

Administration officials sent a letter to the UNI community Friday stating travel to China or South Korea has been temporarily banned for all university-sponsored travel for students, faculty and staff.

Travel was temporarily banned to South Korea on Friday after the U.S. State Department elevated its travel advisory to Level 3 (reconsider travel). A temporary moratorium on travel to China was announced by UNI officials on Jan. 31 after the State Department issued a warning against “non-essential” travel to China.

“We are in contact with UNI community members currently in South Korea and are assisting them in making arrangements to return to the United States,” the letter stated.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

While UNI has not prohibited university-sponsored travel to any country other than China and South Korea due to COVID-19, the situation continues to evolve quickly.

The CDC has recently elevated the advisory levels for Italy and Japan to Level 2 (practice enhanced precautions).