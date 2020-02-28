UNI bans university-sponsored travel to China, South Korea

CEDAR FALLS – Officials at the University of Northern Iowa are taking action against dangers of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak ahead of UNI’s spring break March 16-20.
Administration officials sent a letter to the UNI community Friday stating travel to China or South Korea has been temporarily banned for all university-sponsored travel for students, faculty and staff.
Travel was temporarily banned to South Korea on Friday after the U.S. State Department elevated its travel advisory to Level 3 (reconsider travel). A temporary moratorium on travel to China was announced by UNI officials on Jan. 31 after the State Department issued a warning against “non-essential” travel to China.
“We are in contact with UNI community members currently in South Korea and are assisting them in making arrangements to return to the United States,” the letter stated.
You have free articles remaining.
While UNI has not prohibited university-sponsored travel to any country other than China and South Korea due to COVID-19, the situation continues to evolve quickly.
The CDC has recently elevated the advisory levels for Italy and Japan to Level 2 (practice enhanced precautions).
“We urge campus community members to stay informed and abide by U.S. government guidance from the CDC and the State Department prior to and during your trip,” the letter stated. “In particular, we encourage you to exercise caution in traveling to any country with a Level 2 travel advisory and to reconsider travel to any country with a Level 3 travel advisory.”
A university wide task force has been developed to provide regular updates and information on the university’s planning and response to the virus through a new website that is set to be finalized next week.
Photos: Northern Iowa vs. Southern Illinois Men's Basketball