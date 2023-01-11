 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNI art gallery presents photography exhibit on spiritualism

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art will present an exhibition titled “Séance: Photographs by Shannon Taggart“ starting Jan. 17.

The exhibition was organized by the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, in collaboration with the Pensacola Museum of Art. It will run through Feb. 24.

Taggart’s photo series “Séance” documents contemporary spiritualist practices and communities in the United States, England and Europe. Her work examines the relationship of spiritualism to human celebrity, its connections to art, science and technology, and its intrinsic bond with the medium of photography.

An artist and author based in St. Paul, Minnesota, Taggart’s photographs have been exhibited and featured internationally, as well as published in Time magazine, The New York Times and Newsweek. Her work has also been recognized by Nikon, Magnum Photos and the Alexia Foundation for World Peace, among others.

Taggart will also give a lecture at 6 p.m. on Feb. 8 in Kamerick Art Building 111 sponsored in part by The North American Review. A book signing and opening reception will follow. Taggart’s exhibition and lecture are free and open to the public.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday as well as by appointment. It is located on the main floor of Kamerick Art Building South.

