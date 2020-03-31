UNI announces credit changes and refunds due to COVID-19 response

Academic policies that can be used to support students during this extraordinary time continue to be reviewed. UNI previously announced extensions to the deadline for changing a course from graded to Credit/No Credit and for withdrawing from a course to May 8, the last day of finals week, to give students more time to make decisions that best fit their unique and changing needs. UNI recommends students consult with their advisors if they have questions about withdrawing from courses and how that might impact their progress.