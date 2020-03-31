UNI announces credit changes and refunds due to COVID-19 response

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa is announcing changes to assist with students’ academic progress and graduation, as well as a system to ensure that students are either credited or refunded for services that have been shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We miss having our students on campus, and are doing everything we can to make sure they are able to complete the semester successfully,” said UNI President Mark A. Nook.
Credits will include costs and contracts for housing, dining and parking, as well as supplemental course fees and recreation fees.
Prorated credit will be issued with an effective date of March 23 for the following items:
- DOR housing: Refund prorated from March 23 to May 8.
- Department of Residence dining: Refund prorated from March 23 to May 8.
- Course and lab fees: Refund prorated from March 23 to May 8.
- Recreation fees (Wellness and Recreation Center): Refund prorated from March 16 to May 8.
- Parking permits: All student parking permits will have a prorated credit applied unless the student is currently staying in the residence halls. Requirements to return parking permits are waived.
Refunds
Student bills will be processed the first week of April, and credits will be made to student accounts. Any refunds due will be sent to students the week of April 6.
Course Grading Extensions
Academic policies that can be used to support students during this extraordinary time continue to be reviewed. UNI previously announced extensions to the deadline for changing a course from graded to Credit/No Credit and for withdrawing from a course to May 8, the last day of finals week, to give students more time to make decisions that best fit their unique and changing needs. UNI recommends students consult with their advisors if they have questions about withdrawing from courses and how that might impact their progress.
Graduating Students
The university is working on a virtual commencement celebration, which will enable students and their families to celebrate in May. Students will also be invited to participate in campus ceremonies next fall or spring. Additional information will be shared once details are finalized.
