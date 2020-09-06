UNI among colleges combating COVID amid Iowa’s spike

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAYMOND — Carrie Denton has two children in college in Iowa. One is living at home for her final semester at the University of Northern Iowa; the other is on campus at Grandview University in Des Moines.

So Denton is well aware of how COVID-19 has been spreading across campuses since students returned in recent weeks.

Denton’s daughter, Riley, is at home in Raymond. She had been living in Cedar Falls until May, when her lease ended.

Denton said the family has had “several conversations” about COVID-19 and the possibility she could expose her family to it.

Riley works at grocery store and “sees the public quite a bit,” her mother said. “She also has friends and other people that she’s out seeing. … That was a risk that we had to take allowing her to come back into the house.”

Still, Denton said her daughter “has always been pretty responsible about making sure her circle is pretty tight and not taking too many risks.”

Denton’s son at Grandview just tested positive for COVID-19, but is asymptomatic, she said.

“He’s not coming home,” she said.