CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa can point to a number of positive indicators when it comes to the education students receive.
Freshmen who enrolled in college for the first time last year returned at a rate of 83.8 percent this fall. The number of students graduating in four years grew from 29 to 43 percent between 1997 and 2013, which was 11 percentage points above similar public universities in other states.
“We have been very good at improving the efficiency of our students receiving their degree in four years,” President Mark Nook said in a briefing with reporters Thursday.
However, there are still a number of challenges in Iowa’s higher education landscape administrators are looking to counteract. Among those are limited state funding and a downward trend in enrollment that tracks with a declining number of Iowa high school graduates during recent years.
Reversing the decline in student enrollment is key to those efforts. UNI’s peak enrollment was 14,070 in the fall of 2001 and there were 11,907 students last fall. Enrollment figures for this year haven’t been released yet, but they’re expected to be down.
“Our real goal, our target, is to reach 13,500 students in the next five years, by the fall of 2023,” said Nook.
That includes increasing its share of recent high school graduates from across the state.
“We’re going to take and enroll as many Iowa kids as we can,” said Nook. “We also want to increase the number of transfer students we take” from the state’s community colleges.
Enrolling more racial and ethnic minorities is part of that effort. They make up an increasing amount of public high school graduates, growing from 5 percent in 1998 to 16 percent last spring.
“What you see is the population is changing,” said Nook. “We’ve got to pay attention to the diverse populations in our state.”
UNI is turning to the neighboring Waterloo Community Schools to find some of those potential minority students. It is working with the school district to funnel English language learners moving on to college after graduating into its Culture and Intensive English Program. The district’s minority and low-income students are also the target of Discover the Dream, a program that works to prepare them for college starting in sixth grade.
University administrators are looking beyond Iowa in recruiting new students, as well. Nook noted UNI is aggressively working on growing the number who enroll from out of state — particularly Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois. Currently, 95 percent of the university’s students are from Iowa.
“We have more job openings than unemployed people,” he said, in Iowa. “The only way to solve that problem is to bring more people into the state.” Half of the university’s students who come from out of state find their first job in Iowa after graduation.
As far as securing adequate funding, the university made some headway in the past year. When state allocations were rescinded in mid-year budget cuts, UNI didn’t lose any money. Additionally, its budget request of $95 million for the current fiscal year was fully funded. Increased efficiency of the renovated Schindler Education Center is also costing UNI less in utilities, with a savings of 55 percent or $183,000 per year.
There was success in private fundraising, too. It topped $22.8 million in 2017-18, an increase of $3.8 million from the prior year, and the Panther Scholarship Club raised a record $1.52 million in cash donations.
Tuition rates will reflect the success of future efforts to secure state appropriations and grow enrollment, including more higher-paying non-resident students. Already for this year, UNI’s tuition increase of 2.8 percent was smaller than the 3.8 percent boost at the University of Iowa and Iowa State.
Nook hopes to continue holding down tuition increases in future years, noting “we really are working to have that separation grow more quickly” from the other regents institutions’ rates.
