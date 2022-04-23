Ulses named West High School's new athletic director

WATERLOO — Tom Ulses has been selected as the new athletic director for West High School beginning with the 2022-2023 school year, pending Board of Education approval.

“I am humbled to be chosen for this position at West High. I am looking forward to making a difference in Waterloo for our West High students, coaches and families,” Ulses said in a news release.

Ulses currently serves as the athletic director for Muscatine High School, a post he has held since 2019. He also serves as a director for the Southeast Iowa District of the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association. Prior to his stint at Muscatine, Ulses was athletic director for Columbus Catholic High School in Waterloo from 2016 to 2019 and principal there from 2005 to 2016.

“We could not be more excited to have Tom joining us at West High,” Andy Miehe, West High principal, said in the news release. “His experiences and talents will definitely enhance the work we have started. Tom is a great fit for our #OneWahawk team.”

Ulses received his bachelor’s degree from Briar Cliff University and his master’s degree from Iowa State University. He will begin with the Waterloo Community Schools on July 1.

Ulses replaces Anthony Pappas, who has accepted another position in Waterloo Schools, after serving as West’s athletic director since 2010.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0