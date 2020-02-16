UIU to host artist talk and reception Friday

A native of Portland, Ore., Boyer received a bachelor’s degree in studio arts from Reed College, a master’s degree in intermedia and video art from the University of Iowa, and a K-12 teaching certificate at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She teaches studio art courses at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and visual arts at Norris Middle School. In 2014, Boyer received the nationally selected Caucus of Social Theory in Art Education’s Social Theory-in-Practice Award for K-12 art teachers, which recognizes and honors a teacher who utilizes social theory in classroom instruction. She was selected the 2016 Nebraska Outstanding Art Educator of the Year by the Nebraska Art Teachers Association.