UIHC boasts 99.7 percent coronavirus survival rate

2 'mountains'

Splitting its COVID-19 challenges into two “mountains” — one involving treatment, research and preparations and another related to budgetary implications — UIHC initially pushed financial consequences aside so it could prioritize health care, according to Chief Financial Officer Brad Haws.

“I think the analogy of the second mountain is appropriate,” he said. “When we worked through the initial stages in conquering that first mountain, I don’t think it’s too much of an overstatement to say we simply said let’s put the financial consequences aside. … It felt like we were just doing the right thing and that we would figure out what to do with the financials later.

“And that’s kind of where we are now.”

Numbers

UIHC CEO Suresh Gunasekaran told regents the full financial picture remains unclear.

“What we do know is that it is the largest financial challenge that this organization has ever faced,” he said. “And the kinds of losses we’ve already seen from this are simply staggering and unprecedented.”