UI Health Care receives $2 million gift from the Richard O. Jacobson Foundation

IOWA CITY -- University of Iowa Health Care Tuesday received a $2 million donation to help with the most urgent needs in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gift is from the Richard O. Jacobson Foundation and will be used for current and future expenses associated with the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of the COVID-19 virus. It will also be used to aid front-line health care workers with emergency childcare, housing and food costs, and personal protective equipment purchases.

Gov. Kim Reynolds provided a video message to thank the Richard O. Jacobson Foundation and UI Health Care Staff.

“This is a tremendous gift, and, on behalf of the entire UI Health Care team, I extend our sincere thanks to the Richard O. Jacobson Foundation,” said Suresh Gunasekaran, MBA, chief executive officer of UI Hospitals & Clinics, and associate vice president for UI Health Care. “In times like these, there are added demands on health care workers. They need to continue caring for their patients while keeping their families and themselves safe without the usual support mechanisms, such as child-care. This will be a great help.

“The donation will also be helpful in supporting the research we already have underway for the treatment and prevention of COVID19,” said Gunasekaran.

Others who wish to support University of Iowa Health Care Staff can visit givetoiowa.org/uihc.