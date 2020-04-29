UI experts urged state to keep safeguards

“There is considerable uncertainty still in how many cases and deaths Iowa could eventually have, with possible projections between 150 and 10,000 total deaths,” according to the UI report. “Therefore, prevention measures should remain in place.”

A spokesman for the governor did not say Tuesday how much weight she gave the UI research in deciding to start reopening parts of the state. In her announcement Monday, Reynolds said that “the reality is that we can’t stop the virus, that it will remain in our communities until a vaccine is available. Instead we must learn to live with COVID virus activity without letting it govern our lives.”

Nine new deaths

The state’s Public Health Department on Tuesday announced another 508 positive cases — bringing Iowa’s total to 6,376. Nine more deaths from the disease were announced, bringing the death toll to 136.

One week ago — the day Reynolds unveiled a new “Test Iowa Initiative” to dramatically ramp up testing across the state — Iowa had confirmed 3,641 positive cases since the disease was found here March 8.

The UI research came after college leadership in March reached out to the state Public Health Department to offer help, according to emails provided to The Gazette in response to a public records request.