CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa has been ranked among the 2023-24 Best Graduate Schools by U.S. News & World Report.

Designed for prospective students looking to further their education beyond college, the Best Graduate Schools rankings evaluate programs in a variety of disciplines, including business, education, engineering, law, medicine and nursing.

UNI ranks among the top in the country for its programs in Education and part-time MBA. The honored programs for graduate education are a combination of face-to-face, entirely online and hybrid degrees offered in partnership with Online and Distance Education and the Graduate College.

While College of Education faculty lead a majority of the programs, the ranking also represents programs led by school counseling and social work faculty in the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences and speech/language pathology faculty in the College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences.

By collecting graduate school data annually, U.S. News is able to present the most current figures on enrollment, job placement, faculty and other critical quality indicators that help prospective students make informed decisions.

The University of Northern Iowa supports graduate learners with rigorous, individualized opportunities in a student-centered environment with engaged faculty who excel in teaching and scholarship. Over 40 graduate programs are available through on-campus and online learning. Prospective students can see how UNI compares to other institutions and how the rankings are calculated on USNews.com.

The University of Northern Iowa also ranks highly in a number of U.S. News categories, including ranking second best regional public university in the Midwest. It also ranks among the best value schools, best colleges for veterans and most innovative schools.

Photos: Cedar Valley athletes compete at Drake Relays in Des Moines - Friday Drake Friday 5 Drake Friday 14 Drake Friday 10 Drake Friday 1 Drake Friday 13 Drake Friday 11 Drake Friday 8 Drake Friday 7 Drake Friday 6 Drake Friday 9 Drake Friday 4 Drake Friday 3 Drake Friday 2