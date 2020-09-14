U.S. News ranks UNI second among regional public schools in the Midwest

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa retained its second-place ranking among regional public universities in the Midwest on the 2021 list of U.S. News Best Colleges.
UNI is topped on the list by Missouri’s Truman State University, as it was last year. The number three spot is held by Grand Valley State University of Michigan. A total of 38 Midwest regional public universities are on the Top Public Schools list.
The rankings, released today by U.S. News & World Report, rate 1,572 American colleges and universities on 21 different lists.
“UNI strives for excellence in all we do and we’re pleased to be recognized again as one of the top public universities in the Midwest,” UNI President Mark Nook said in a prepared statement.
Princeton University in New Jersey is number one among national universities, and Williams College in Massachusetts is in the top spot among national liberal arts colleges. For Top Public Schools, the University of California–Los Angeles is number one among national universities. The United States Naval Academy ranks first for Top Public Schools among national liberal arts colleges.
Multiple divisions are included on the Top Public Schools list. Rankings are divided by national universities and liberal arts colleges and regional universities and colleges. The regional categories are divided by North, South, Midwest and West.
For national universities, the University of Iowa in Iowa City ranks 34th on the Top Public Schools list, tied with five other institutions, and Iowa State University in Ames ranks 54th, tied with one other school.
On the Best Regional Universities list for the Midwest, which includes public and private institutions, UNI is ranked 24th, tied with Lewis University, a private school in Illinois. That was down essentially one spot from last year, when UNI was ranked 20th in a tie with three other universities.
There are 156 universities on this year’s Midwest list. Nationwide, U.S. News ranks 594 regional universities.
U.S. News characterizes national and regional universities as offering a full range of undergraduate majors as well as graduate degrees. The difference lies in the emphasis on doctoral degrees, with regional universities “offering few, if any,” according to information about the rankings. In many cases, national universities also place a stronger emphasis on research and receive federal money to support those endeavors.
Upper Iowa University in Fayette, which has a Waterloo campus, is ranked with other Midwest regional universities in the 119-156 range. It was also ranked in a similar range last year.
Wartburg College in Waverly is ranked 162 on the National Liberal Arts Colleges list in a tie with three other schools. That is a drop from a rank of 148 last year, which was about three spots higher due to ties between colleges.
A total of 223 national liberal arts colleges are ranked this year. Those on the list emphasize undergraduate education and award at least 50% of their degrees in liberal arts disciplines.
The organization gave UNI a score of 71 out of 100 using 17 indicators related to academic excellence. The university had an average first-year retention rate of 84%, a six-year graduation rate of 67% and a student/faculty ratio of 17 to 1. On class sizes, 31% were under 20 students and 8% had 50 or more.
“No mere numbers analysis can capture how truly special our faculty and staff are and the outsized impact they have on our students, community and the world,” Nook said. “I’m especially proud that their work supporting veterans has been honored. As we address educational debts we owe our first generation, low income, and racial/ethnic minority students, we have our sights set on an even stronger focus on student success in the years ahead.”
On the Best College for Veterans list, UNI is tied for 17th place with Lewis University among 50 Midwest regional universities. Northern Iowa enrolled 145 veterans last year, according to U.S. News.
UNI appears near the bottom of the list Student Debt Load at Graduation – Least Debt for Midwest regional universities with an average of $19,784. Least debt amounts ranged from $15,000 (Northeastern Illinois University) to $19,988 (Kansas’ Fort Hays State University). That is based on federal government loans for 2018 bachelor’s degree graduates.
In other comparisons with Midwest regional universities, UNI was 17th out of 17 institutions on the Best Undergraduate Teaching list and 59th out of 70 on the Best Value Schools list. According to U.S. News, UNI’s average discounted cost for a full-time undergraduate last year was $27,303. About 17% of students received need-based aid and 59% of those were recipients of grants or scholarships.
Go online to usnews.com/best-colleges?src=usn_pr for more information on the rankings.
