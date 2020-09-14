U.S. News ranks UNI second among regional public schools in the Midwest

For national universities, the University of Iowa in Iowa City ranks 34th on the Top Public Schools list, tied with five other institutions, and Iowa State University in Ames ranks 54th, tied with one other school.

On the Best Regional Universities list for the Midwest, which includes public and private institutions, UNI is ranked 24th, tied with Lewis University, a private school in Illinois. That was down essentially one spot from last year, when UNI was ranked 20th in a tie with three other universities.

There are 156 universities on this year’s Midwest list. Nationwide, U.S. News ranks 594 regional universities.

U.S. News characterizes national and regional universities as offering a full range of undergraduate majors as well as graduate degrees. The difference lies in the emphasis on doctoral degrees, with regional universities “offering few, if any,” according to information about the rankings. In many cases, national universities also place a stronger emphasis on research and receive federal money to support those endeavors.

Upper Iowa University in Fayette, which has a Waterloo campus, is ranked with other Midwest regional universities in the 119-156 range. It was also ranked in a similar range last year.