Two West High alums inducted into Academic Hall of Fame Friday

WATERLOO — Two alumni were inducted into the West High School Academic Hall of Fame on Friday.

Annette (Schons) Thompson and James Grier were honored during a ceremony between football games Friday as part of West’s homecoming festivities.

"Annette and James are two of Waterloo West High Schools’ most accomplished graduates and we are very proud of them," Anthony Pappas, chairman of the Academic Hall of Fame committee, said in a news release. "They are very deserving recipients of this great honor."

Thompson, class of 1977 graduate, was selected for her meritorious accomplishments in the world of business. She received her bachelor's degree from Iowa State University and then began working for the Farmers Insurance Group – a multi-billion-dollar insurance company. Thompson rose through the ranks and was named senior vice president and chief learning officer in 2008.

In 2003, Thompson founded the University of Farmers, a regional institution recognized as an award-winning training school. She was selected as a Gold Leadership Award winner in 2007, and in 2011 she was named the Learning Professional of the Year by the Skill Soft Perspective organization. Over the course of her career she has been recognized for many other honors and awards.