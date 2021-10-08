Two high school marching events planned Saturday in the Cedar Valley

WATERLOO — Cedar Valley residents will have ample opportunity to see high school marching bands performing Saturday.

The State Marching Band Festival will take place at Waterloo Memorial Stadium, starting just after 9 a.m. The event, hosted every other year by West High School, features 17 high school bands from across eastern Iowa. Beginning at 11 a.m., Bands of America will hold its Iowa Regional Championship with 13 high school marching bands from four states at the UNI-Dome on the University of Northern Iowa’s campus in Cedar Falls.

Judges will assess the bands at both events. But each has a different purpose.

At Bands of America, schools will perform their shows during the preliminary competition. Five Iowa bands will be joined by four from Nebraska and two each from Missouri and Illinois. That is followed by finals starting at 6 p.m.

Two bands at the contest — Independence and Cedar Rapids Prairie high schools — will start their day at the state festival.

“This one is not a competition against other bands,” said Jason Dobbs, West High School band co-director, of the state festival. “You’re not competing against other groups or other individuals. You’re competing against a standard scale.”

Bands earn divisional ratings of one to five, with one being “superior.”

While West and East high schools compete in marching contests every fall, Dobbs said “there’s some schools that just do this and don’t do other competitions.”

Among those is Cedar Falls High School, which has otherwise performed at home football game halftime shows in the UNI-Dome. The 132-member band is performing a Beatles-themed show this year.

“We’re just hoping to do a great show,” said band co-director Gerald Ramsey. Students have been working all week “to go through and clean everything” in the drill after getting the final pieces “roughly on the field” a week ago. After a lot of effort, “it is very gratifying to see that they’re having success with this now.”

Performing at the outdoor Memorial Stadium will be a change of pace for the band.

“We’re always performing in the air-conditioned comfort of the UNI-Dome,” said Ramsey. While it’s “very nice to have a flat floor to walk on, it’s very annoying to have the echo” of the enclosed building.

“When it comes to playing the music, it’s nice to be outside,” he said. “It’s the only time that the audience will hear the natural sound of the band that we hear during rehearsal.”

He acknowledged, “Yeah, we’re hoping to have a division one. The focus is on doing the show really well, and if we do that then the rating comes.”

Admission to the state festival is $7 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, $3 for students, and free for preschool-age and younger. Memorial Stadium is at 1350 Katoski Drive.

For Bands of America, there are adult, student, and senior citizen preliminary, finals, and day passes. Costs range from $22 to $37 with children 10 or under free. Find the event schedule and purchase tickets online at marching.musicforall.org/event/iowa21.

The UNI-Dome is located at 2501 Hudson Road, Cedar Falls.

