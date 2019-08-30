DIKE — Two Dike-New Hartford Board of Education members have announced they will not seek re-election.
Melissa Hinde and Jerry Nielsen, serving in the Director District 2 and at-large seats, will step down after new board members are selected in the Nov. 5 election.
"We would like to sincerely thank Melissa and Jerry for their service and dedication to the Dike-New Hartford Community School District over the past several years," Superintendent Justin Stockdale said in a news release. "Serving on the board often requires a significant commitment of time and effort, and these two community members have played an important role in forging a bright future for our children. Our entire community thanks them for their contributions."
School board members serve four-year terms with elections in odd-numbered years. Those interested in running can pick up nomination papers at the DNH administration office or by contacting board secretary Julie Merfeld at julie.merfeld@dnhcsd.org. Board candidates need signatures of at least 31 qualified voters who live within the district and must file papers by Sept. 19.
Information on the board is available online at dnhcsd.org/school-board. To learn more about running for school board, go to ia-sb.org/Main/Become_a_Board_Member/School_Board_Elections.aspx.
