Two chief administrator finalists announced by Central Rivers AEA board

CEDAR FALLS — A longtime Cedar Valley superintendent is a finalist for Central Rivers Area Education Agency's chief administrator position along with the head of the school district in Eldon.

The agency's board of directors announced Thursday that Andy Pattee, superintendent of Cedar Falls Community Schools, and Joel Pedersen, superintendent of Cardinal Community Schools, are top candidates for the job.

They were among four semi-finalists interviewed in closed sessions Monday and Tuesday, chosen from a group of 18 applicants. The finalists will be interviewed Dec. 13 by focus groups made up of Central Rivers AEA staff and board as well as local school administrators.

Pedersen is "excited, humbled and honored" to be considered as one of the two finalists.

"I've always looked forward to serving with AEA and I've firsthand watched AEA's power," he said. "My whole career is based on building relationships, and I'm excited about the chance to do just that and learn more about AEA (overall)."

Eldon is located in Wapallo County in southeast Iowa. According to the Cardinal school district website, it serves five communities and enrolls just over 1,000 students in four buildings on one campus.

Cedar Falls Schools serves about 5,600 students in 10 buildings. Pattee couldn't be reached for comment before press time.

While the decision was difficult, Central Rivers' officials look forward to growing the agency regardless of who is selected.

“Both candidates bring a diverse and accomplished set of experiences that have the potential to continue the agency’s forward momentum of progress,” said Debra Rich, board president, in a news release. “We are grateful to have had an incredible pool of accomplished applicants to choose from which made the decision difficult.”

One reason the board selected both candidates was for their expertise in creating a more positive atmosphere for students and more opportunities, explained Beth Strike, the AEA's director of communications.

"Both Cedar Falls Community Schools and Cardinal Community Schools enjoy reputations for excellence and innovation," Strike said.

Following the next round of interviews, the board will make a final selection at a special, closed board meeting Dec. 14. The name of the successful candidate is expected to be announced immediately after the meeting, according to the release.

The expected salary range is $240,000, according to an earlier Courier story. The final salary and benefits package is still negotiable by all parties and subject to change based on the candidate's experience and qualifications.

Central Rivers AEA is the largest agency in the state in terms of geography and the number of school districts served. The area includes over 63,500 students in 53 public school districts and 18 private school districts across 18 counties.