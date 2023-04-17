DES MOINES — Two Cedar Valley organizations are among 21 recipients of grants awarded by Iowa Workforce Development to fund health care apprenticeships.

Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls received a $1.34 million grant that will allow the nonprofit senior living provider to educate up to 135 new certified nurse aides and licensed practical nurses over three years.

North Star Community Services in Waterloo received a $102,870 grant for nine apprentices who will be trained as direct support professionals for people with disabilities, the population the agency serves.

The project lays the foundation for establishing a new registered apprenticeship program to begin to address the lack of professionals in this field, according to a news release from Iowa Workforce Development. Partnering with the Waterloo Career Center, this project will allow apprentices to obtain competency-based training, earn credentials and begin a career path.

This is the second round of Iowa Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship grants, designed to help train and expand the health care workforce. The initial awards were made in June 2022.

Western Home Communities received the third-largest award in the state for the current round.

“We’re already seeing this large population of baby boomers coming to us for housing and services, and we’ve got to have more trained employees to meet the demand,” Kris Hansen, Western Homes’ chief executive officer, explained in a new release. “This grant is really a win-win for us and people who want to start their nursing careers.”

The state awarded the projects statewide a total of $13.5 million to create nearly 1,500 apprenticeships. Recipients include public school districts, community colleges, universities, hospitals and senior living providers. Awardees are required to provide an industry-recognized credential that can also be stackable and used by apprentices to advance a career in health care.

“It’s going to take all of us being innovative and working together to develop the health care workforce Iowa needs, so state funding is important,” Hansen says. “We view it as a way to further our efforts to be an educational partner in the community.”

Western Home Communities has worked with Cedar Falls High School and its Center for Advanced Professional Studies for several years to train CNAs and is already planning a partnership with the Waterloo Career Center. Through the apprenticeship program, more high schools will be able to offer their students similar opportunities.

For CNAs who want to become a nurse, the apprenticeship program will create a new learn and earn option for becoming an LPN.

Chief Clinical Officer Wendy Ager knows that many CNAs want to pursue further education but can’t afford to stop working. The apprenticeships will remove that financial barrier.

“This is exciting because providing the best care to residents is integral to how we operate as an organization,” she said. “That’s why we’ve been training CNAs in-house for several years now, and this grant lets us expand that to the next level.”

Practical, hands-on lab training and on-the-job experience will be offered on-site at Western Home Communities, while AxisU will develop an online learning curriculum component.

Now that the grant has been awarded, Western Home Communities will finalize the program components and hopes to start awarding apprenticeships later this year.

