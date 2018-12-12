DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday the names of the 16 members of her first Governor’s Teachers Cabinet, including two from Waterloo and Cedar Falls.
The cabinet will give teachers a more prominent voice in education policy. In August, Reynolds announced the names of seven members and sought additional nominations. Iowans submitted the names of 46 candidates.
The cabinet members will meet quarterly with Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and Iowa Department of Education Director Ryan Wise to offer advice about how to better prepare students, elevate the teaching profession and strengthen the communication between the governor’s office and educators.
The first meeting will be Jan. 4 in Des Moines.
The 16 members of the Governor’s Teachers Cabinet, who represent a mix of content expertise, grade levels, and rural and urban communities, are:
- Jed Batterson, elementary school teacher and Building Technology Integration leader, Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School, Cedar Falls Community School District, Cedar Falls High School Robotics Team assistant coach.
- Maggie Davis, elementary teacher, Central Elementary School, Nevada Community School District.
- Jodie Geist, special education teacher, Mount Ayr High School, Mount Ayr Community School District.
- Laura Gilbert-Harwood, language arts teacher and theater director, Blessed Maria Assunta Pallotta Middle School, Waterloo, McElroy Trust 2017 Gold Star Award for Outstanding Teaching.
- Sheila Graham, welding instructor, Career Academy of Pella, Pella Community School District.
- Denise Hoag, computer science teacher, Thomas Jefferson High School, Council Bluffs Community School District.
- Mary Johnson, career coordinator, Pleasant Valley High School, Pleasant Valley Community School District.
- Traci Lust, master teacher, Cornell Elementary School, Saydel Community School District.
- Alex Oliver, social studies teacher, Riverside High School in Carson, Riverside Community School District.
- Joni Readout, instructional coach, Central Decatur Junior-Senior High School, Central Decatur Community School District.
- Vanesa Sanchez, elementary dual language teacher, Denison Elementary School, Denison Community School District.
- Greg Smith, industrial technology and Project Lead the Way teacher, Davenport West High School, Davenport Community School District.
- Vidal Spaine, special education teacher, East High School, Des Moines Independent Community School District.
- Aileen Sullivan, chemistry teacher, Ames High School, Ames Community School District.
- Shelly Vroegh, elementary instructional coach, Norwalk Community School District.
- Jordan Young, history teacher, George Washington High School, Cedar Rapids Community School District.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.