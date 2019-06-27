CEDAR FALLS — Tuesday’s successful bond issue vote brought out more people than the last two Cedar Falls Community Schools’ referendums, but it fell short of the turnout five years ago.
That Sept. 9, 2014, referendum was the district’s first attempt to get voter approval of funding for a new high school. The $118 million proposal also included funding for a new elementary school and upgrades at two other buildings. It failed by a narrow margin.
Just over 10,000 people, or 34.5%, cast ballots in that referendum compared to an unofficial tally of 9,612 registered voters Tuesday, which totaled 31%. More than 65% of voters Tuesday cast ballots in favor of a $69.9 million bond issue and a tax increase, which will help pay for the new high school.
A failed June 30, 2015, bond issue referendum and a successful one April 5, 2016, had turnouts of 28.2% and 27.2%, respectively. Both referendums focused on construction of a new elementary and upgrading two other schools.
Initially, Karen Showalter, Black Hawk County elections manager, expected voter turnout to be on par with 2014.
“We had been trending all the way through at about that pace until 6,” she said. At that point, the number of people coming to the five vote centers began dwindling until the polls closed at 8 p.m.
This referendum did exceed the prior vote in the number of absentee ballots received as of Tuesday. “We had a lot more absentees than in 2014,” said Showalter. They totaled 1,018 that year, versus 2,230 this time.
“I’m not surprised that we had more,” she added. “That seems to be the trend.”
Absentee voters were also the most enthusiastic about approving the referendum. On Public Measure A, the bond issue, 71.77% voted yes. On Public Measure B, the tax increase, 70.09% were in favor.
“I think, as of yet, we still have 100 absentees out there – nothing that will change the outcome,” said Showalter. If the ballots that still arrive were put in the mail Monday based on the postmark or intelligent bar code, they will be counted. The election will be canvassed Tuesday.
Showalter said the use of the vote centers, a departure from past elections, was successful. All district residents could vote at any of the centers and, with one in each ward, there were three fewer polling places than usual.
“I was at the vote centers for about five hours (Tuesday),” she said. “I didn’t hear any negative feedback.” She saw few long lines and people were getting finished with voting in 10 minutes or less.
“Having fewer locations certainly didn’t bring the turnout down,” said Showalter. She also noted the fewer polling locations reduced the expense of the referendum by an estimated $3,600. “That’s got to be part of the equation.”
The county will bill the district for the actual cost.
While the vote center totals can’t precisely show where people were for and against the referendum, Showalter said the general assumption is they vote closest to their home.
“Overall, it was pretty evenly split,” she said of the turnout at each center.
The highest number and percentage of voters came to Trinity Bible Church at 125 Orchard Drive, with 1,756 ballots cast, or 28.36%. Showalter noted that polling place is closest to the population of senior citizens living at the Western Home Communities. The lowest was Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4000 Hudson Road, with 1,135 votes or 18.3%.
Turnout at other centers was: 1,600 or 25.8% at St. John Lutheran Church, 715 College St.; 1,379 or 22.23% at Church of Christ, 2727 W. Fourth St.; 1,509 or 24.33% at Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church, 2015 Rainbow Drive.
The lowest approval rate by vote center was 60.41% on the first measure and 58.18% on the second one at St. John Lutheran Church. The highest was 69.27% and 67.51% on the first and second measures at Trinity Bible Church. Other approval rates were: 67.84% and 67.02% at Bethlehem Lutheran, 66.47% and 64.62% at Church of Christ, and 64.7% and 63.53% at Cedar Heights Presbyterian.
