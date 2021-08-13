Trustees' plans not to seek re-election leave open seats on Hawkeye Community College board

"Although it isn't a huge commitment, I just feel that we have a lot of plans to travel," he said. During the last year, "I missed a couple meetings when we were traveling in Florida."

Webster-Vore said she is not seeking another term for "personal reasons." "I feel really good about having served on the board," she noted. But, "it's time for someone else to take the helm."

She added, "we've had and have great leadership" at the college.

"I think Hawkeye's in a very good place. It's been great serving with the current board. They're a group of wonderful individuals that are invested in doing the best for the college and the students and the stakeholders of Hawkeye Community College."

Allan is also pleased with his term on the board.

"I think the last four years we've continued to improve and we have a phenomenal president," he said. "Dr. (Todd) Holcomb is a great leader. I really feel good about the leadership that Dr. Holcomb (provided) through the whole COVID thing."

Trustee Bruce Clark, whose Director District 5 seat is up for election, hasn't determined yet if he'll seek another term.

"As of yet I'm undecided," he said. "When it's close to the deadline I'll decide."