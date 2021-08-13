Trustees' plans not to seek re-election leave open seats on Hawkeye Community College board

WATERLOO — Two trustees finishing their first terms and a nine-year veteran of the Hawkeye Community College board are not planning to run in the Nov. 2 election.
John Allan, Joan Webster-Vore and Todd Rohlfsen are among five trustees whose seats are up for election on the nine-member board. Allan and Webster-Vore said they've had good experiences on the board and believe the college is in good hands. Rohlfsen said in an email that he isn't running again, but The Courier didn't have an opportunity to interview him before deadline.
Allan, of Cedar Falls, was elected to the Director District 9 seat in 2017. Webster-Vore, of Hudson, has held the Director District 7 seat since 2012. She was appointed to fill out someone else's term and has since been elected to two full terms. Rohlfsen, of Jesup, was elected to the Director District 4 seat in 2017.
District 9 includes a portion of Cedar Falls Community Schools that encompasses the northern and central part of the city of Cedar Falls plus the portion of Union Township within the school district. District 7 includes portions of Cedar Falls, rural Waterloo and the city of Hudson. District 4 represents the Dunkerton, East Buchanan, Independence and Jesup school districts.
Allan decided he is ready to "let someone else that can devote more time to it" run for the position. He has been spending more time traveling with his wife in the past year and expects that to continue.
"Although it isn't a huge commitment, I just feel that we have a lot of plans to travel," he said. During the last year, "I missed a couple meetings when we were traveling in Florida."
Webster-Vore said she is not seeking another term for "personal reasons." "I feel really good about having served on the board," she noted. But, "it's time for someone else to take the helm."
She added, "we've had and have great leadership" at the college.
"I think Hawkeye's in a very good place. It's been great serving with the current board. They're a group of wonderful individuals that are invested in doing the best for the college and the students and the stakeholders of Hawkeye Community College."
Allan is also pleased with his term on the board.
"I think the last four years we've continued to improve and we have a phenomenal president," he said. "Dr. (Todd) Holcomb is a great leader. I really feel good about the leadership that Dr. Holcomb (provided) through the whole COVID thing."
Trustee Bruce Clark, whose Director District 5 seat is up for election, hasn't determined yet if he'll seek another term.
"As of yet I'm undecided," he said. "When it's close to the deadline I'll decide."
The other trustee whose terms is ending, Shari Sell-Baker of Dike, could not be reached for comment. She holds the Director District 3 seat.
The period for candidates to file nominating petitions opens Aug. 23 and continues through Sept. 16. In addition to community college board seats, school board and city council positions will be on Nov. 2 ballots throughout Iowa.
For more information about upcoming elections across Black Hawk County go online to blackhawkcounty.iowa.gov/211/Current-Elections.