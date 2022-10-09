Trigonometry may disappear in Waterloo Schools as a separate course

WATERLOO — Students wouldn’t be able to take trigonometry under Waterloo Community Schools’ proposed 2023-24 high school program of studies, but they’d have new options for technology and hospitality classes.

The Board of Education will consider making these as well as other couse additions and deletions during its 5 p.m. Monday meeting at the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Trigonometry, a branch of mathematics dealing with the functions of angles and their use in calculations, has low enrollment in district schools, according to board documents. However, it is taught in other courses, so students would still have some opportunity to learn the discipline.

Most of the courses that could be taken away in general content areas would be integrated into existing programs.

Microsoft certification I and II could be added to another course, rather than have dedicated classes. Avanced Placement U.S. history could become part of U.S. history to and since 1877. The pre-International Baccalaureate advanced chemistry could be added to an existing pre-IB integrated course.

Other general content area classes taken away entirely would include leadership development programs I and II, strategies and individualized strategies.

The Waterloo Career Center may get rid of leadership training and skill development due to low enrollment. In addition, the center is looking to make the two years of hospitality tourism an option through Hawkeye Community College.

It also would add seven courses in hospitality and information technology programs under the proposed changes. These include introductions to hospitality, event planning and customer service, hotel administration, menu planning and design, technology in the classroom, cybersecurity and program in IT and cyber I (programming for network administration).

Three classes could be added to general content areas. These include computer applications II, English language learners multimedia applications, and hospitality and tourism management at East High School – previously at the career center.

Other changes include a name change from cybersecurity to cyber II and from intro to computer applications to computer application I.

IB biology standard level could become either a one- or two-year course. It’s currently a two-year course.

Also at the meeting, Mayor Quentin Hart will deliver a presentation on Waterloo’s Community 2030 Vision and Strategic Plan. The plan is a framework to move the city forward that received input from thousands of residents.