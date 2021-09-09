Tri-County Head Start faces staffing shortages at some Waterloo sites

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The last thing we try to do is close classes. Unfortunately, this was one of the incidents that we had no choice,” said Welch.

“We took those part-day students and dispersed them to either Maywood or another class here at EMA, so those families are placed,” he added. “Now what we’re trying to do is to hire more people so that we can make room (for additional classrooms). We’re also going to close a few classes at the Lily site for the same reason.”

Until more staff is in place, those students will be moved and served at one of the two other sites. But the centers are not serving as many children as they have space for.

“We are not at full capacity,” said Welch. “However, are we still recruiting and enrolling families? Yes, but in order for us to do that fully we need staff. Right now, our priority is to fully staff our agency so that we can fully serve as many kids as we can.”

At this point, all Head Start locations across Black Hawk, Buchanan and Grundy counties are serving 737 students. The agency is authorized to serve up to 854 children, so it is at 86% of capacity. “We’re in no way, shape or form so far down that we can’t operate,” he noted.