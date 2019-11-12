WAVERLY --- The annual Waverly-Shell Rock Science Club Tree Sale has kicked off.
It is sponsored by Waverly Trees Forever, Waverly Utilities, and the W-SR Science Club. The tree sale features 11 different varieties of trees including: Skyline Honeylocust, Bur Oak, Regal Petticoat Maple, Prairie Expedition Elm, White Pine, Norway Spruce, Techny Arborvitae, Redbud, Honey Crisp Apple, and Starlite Crab.
The feature tree for this year is the Yellowwood. Prices range from $30 to $50 per tree, dependent on the variety. The sale is open until March 1, 2020. Trees will arrive potted and will be available to pick up May 8 or 9, 2020. All proceeds for the tree sale go towards scholarships and activities for W-SR Science Club students.
Send order forms and payment to WSR High School, 1405 Fourth Ave. SW, Waverly, IA. Questions can be sent to renee.borglum@wsr.k12.ia.us. Checks are to be made out to “Waverly Trees Forever”. Order forms can be picked up at WSR High School, Waverly City Hall Leisure Services office, or from WSR Science Club students. Order forms are also accessible online at www.waverlyia.com, City of Waverly Facebook page, and www.wsr.k12.ia.us on the community flyers page.
