Timeline set for new Cedar Falls High School

CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Falls Community School District projects the new high school will be ready for classes by the fall of 2024.

“It’s a huge building, about 300,000 square foot,” said Superintendent Andy Pattee at the district’s Feb. 10 Board of Education meeting.

The new high school will be about four times the size of the new Aldrich Elementary School at 2526 Ashworth Drive, which is 83,557 square feet. Construction of Aldrich began in April 2017, and the school opened in the fall of 2018.

Brian Sanderman, principal of Invision Architecture in Waterloo, announced the anticipated timeline for the project at the board’s Jan. 29 meeting. It has moved on from the discovery process, which involved gathering ideas from students, teachers and community members, to the schematic design process, which involves strategizing on how to implement the ideas into the design.

The new high school will be built on 69.5 acres near West 27th Street and Hudson Road by the University of Northern Iowa and will replace the existing high school at 1015 Division St.

Land to the west of the future high school is planned to be future residential neighborhoods, with neighborhoods already existing behind the site to the north and the University of Northern Iowa to the east