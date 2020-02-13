Timeline set for new Cedar Falls High School

CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Falls Community School District projects the new high school will be ready for classes by the fall of 2024.
“It’s a huge building, about 300,000 square foot,” said Superintendent Andy Pattee at the district’s Feb. 10 Board of Education meeting.
The new high school will be about four times the size of the new Aldrich Elementary School at 2526 Ashworth Drive, which is 83,557 square feet. Construction of Aldrich began in April 2017, and the school opened in the fall of 2018.
Brian Sanderman, principal of Invision Architecture in Waterloo, announced the anticipated timeline for the project at the board’s Jan. 29 meeting. It has moved on from the discovery process, which involved gathering ideas from students, teachers and community members, to the schematic design process, which involves strategizing on how to implement the ideas into the design.
The new high school will be built on 69.5 acres near West 27th Street and Hudson Road by the University of Northern Iowa and will replace the existing high school at 1015 Division St.
Land to the west of the future high school is planned to be future residential neighborhoods, with neighborhoods already existing behind the site to the north and the University of Northern Iowa to the east
But the timeline doesn’t sit well with Cedar Falls resident Larry Wyckoff, who complained about the length of time estimated for completion during the public comment session at the beginning of Monday’s meeting.
“On what planet with John Deere excavators, bulldozers and backhoes is it even conceivable to take four years?” he asked.
Pattee later addressed the timeline by explaining several of the hurdles in the completion process.
“We have one chance over the next 70 years to do this right. We’re trying to get a lot of input from a lot of people through the process of design … to make sure we’re mindful of what it looks like,” he said.
Planning for utilities configuration, residential growth, drainage areas and winter weather all have come into play, he said.
“We want it to be done right and that just takes time,” Pattee said.
Board member Jenny Leeper noted the district is planning for the future of education with more modern spaces and technologies for progressive programs like CAPS and cross-curricular activities.
“We are not just following the industrial model of education anymore, more so with this site, we are talking about what’s best for our students in terms of where we are as a district,” she said.
In other business, the board approved:
- A $274,535 roofing project bid from Black Hawk Roofing Co. in Cedar Falls for parts of Holmes Jr. High and Cedar Heights and North Cedar elementaries. The district estimated the project cost at $281,928.
- Benton’s Sand & Gravel’s low bid of $252,215 for reconstruction of the North Cedar playground. The bid includes donations of labor and fill, and was 62% lower than the estimated cost.
- Feb. 24 as date of the public hearing for the 2021 school year calendar, which would have the first day of school Aug. 24.
