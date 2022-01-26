Time as Chicago school administrator, parent prepared finalist to lead Waterloo district

WATERLOO — Stephanie Jones said her experience in public school systems as an educator and parent have prepared her for the role of leading Waterloo Community Schools.

As the chief officer in the Chicago Public Schools’ office of diverse learner supports and services, she oversees matters related to special education. When her three daughters – now adults – were growing up, she navigated the school system from the perspective of a parent.

“I understand how those operate,” she said during a phone interview, of the district’s special and regular education systems. As a district leader, she is driven by “how I support a student, how I support a family, how I support administrators and just the school district as a whole.”

Jones, 45, is one of four Waterloo Schools’ superintendent finalists, all of whom will visit the district Thursday for a day of interviews. She has a master’s degree from Lewis University and a doctorate in educational administration from Capella University.

She is the only one without ties to Iowa or the Cedar Valley. But the Chicago native and graduate of the school system she now works for insisted as “a Midwesterner here in the state of Illinois” she is not far removed from this state. “Iowa is just our next-door neighbor,” Jones noted, and she’s taken opportunities to visit over the years.

As superintendent, she would “model a high level of transparency” and said “all stakeholders should have a voice.” Jones also wants to “continue to create opportunities for our students.”

She has worked in her current position “a little less than three years,” overseeing programs that serve more than 70,000 students in 638 schools. That includes students with special needs in private and parochial school settings within the district’s boundaries.

“I support over 10,000 staff members in my position,” Jones noted. “I support the largest department in the district.”

Chicago Public Schools had more than 340,600 students in fall 2020, according to its website. Waterloo Schools had just over 10,100 students this fall and about 1,700 regular full- and part-time employees.

Jones started her career as a special education teacher and case manager in Chicago Schools, working at Air Force and George Washington Carver Military academy high schools.

“After five years, I left for an administrator role in a suburban district,” she said. She spent six years as the director of special services and liaison for homeless students with South Holland School District #151.

The district, much smaller than Chicago, includes only elementary schools. For someone who had only worked at the high school level this “gave me a great opportunity,” said Jones. It helped her to “understand and build the capacity for our students from pre-K to high school.”

It was the right time to become an administrator, as her youngest daughter was “in the last couple years of high school,” she noted. As raising her children became less of a focus, it meant she could take on the new role.

“It’s important that I give 100% and more in everything I do,” she said.

