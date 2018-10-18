WAVERLY — The talents of more than 300 students will be on display Nov. 30-Dec. 2 during the 71st annual Christmas with Wartburg.
Tickets sales begin Monday for shows Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 2 at 3 p.m., in Wartburg College’s Neumann Auditorium, as well as Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines.
This year’s production, “The Weary World Rejoices,” has been designed and directed by Tom Trenney, visiting artistic director of Christmas with Wartburg while Lee Nelson is on sabbatical.
“The story of this year’s festival honestly acknowledges that Christmas does not take away the weariness or brokenness of the world,” Trenney said. “Christmas comes to remind us that, with Christ, there is a promise of hope and joy even within the struggles, challenges, and weariness of life. My prayer is that our student performers and audiences alike will find a healing spiritual power as they experience Christmas with Wartburg.”
Seven Wartburg musical groups will perform: the Wartburg Choir, Wind Ensemble, Castle Singers, Ritterchor men’s choir, the all-female St. Elizabeth Chorale, Kantorei and Kammerstreicher, a string orchestra.
Trenney will direct the Wartburg Choir and Ritterchor. Craig Hancock, professor of music, will direct the Wind Ensemble. Nicki Toliver, associate director of choral activities, will conduct the Castle Singers and St. Elizabeth Chorale. Karen Black, cantor and college organist, will play the organ and lead Kantorei. Jacob Tews, visiting assistant professor of violin/viola, will direct Kammerstreicher.
Illuminating the concert will be a new mural designed by Chris Knudson, a 2001 Wartburg graduate and the college’s director of marketing and communication.
This year’s production is made possible, in part, through the support of Sukup Manufacturing.
Tickets are $18 for all Waverly performances and $20 for the West Des Moines performance. Meals will be offered in Waverly on Saturday and Sunday at 5 p.m. for an additional cost. Concert and meal tickets can be purchased online at www.wartburg.edu/christmas from 10 a.m. to noon weekdays at the ticket office in Saemann Student Center or by calling 352-8691 during ticket office hours.
