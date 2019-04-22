CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa presented three graduating students with the Lux Service Award for their exemplary service to the university during the Student Leadership Awards ceremony on April 9.
The winners include:
Yakira Sanders is a senior majoring in social work. She has been involved in several organizations during her time on campus and has held various leadership positions and executive roles through Dancer Hall Senate, Black Student Union, Ethnic Student Promoters, Peer Multicultural Mentoring Program and Jump Start Pathfinder. She led collaborations between the Department of Residence and Student Success and Retention to create the first Jump Start Living Learning Community, a community that will create a network of support for minoritized students.
Clare Flattery is a senior communication major with a minor in marketing. As a transfer student, she wanted to make the best of her experience at UNI and became involved in a number of organizations, including Cat Crew, Student Admissions Ambassador, Connecting Alumni to Students, UNI Dance Marathon, UNI Theatre, UNI Colleges Against Cancer, Transfer Advocacy and Involvement Group, and Live Purple Give Gold. She has encouraged countless first-year and transfer students to find their place at UNI. “It’s about showing hard work outside of meeting, the little things one does every day in an organization builds on the foundation of their leadership skills.”
Dominique Jefferson is a senior marketing major with an economics minor. He quickly got involved on campus by joining UNI’s Black Student Union, Maucker Union Advisory Board and American Marketing Association. When the opportunity arose to be a founding member of an organization on campus, he saw through the hours of commitment to bring the first National Pan-Hellenic Council chapter to UNI. When one of life’s biggest challenges was put in front of him, he could have given up on his education, but strong will, determination and perseverance pushed him through. After taking some time away from UNI, he returned wanting to keep Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. at UNI thriving as he worked diligently to cross a new line of chapter members.
