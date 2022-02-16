Three superintendent finalists named by Jesup school board

JESUP — Three finalists for Jesup Community Schools' next superintendent were announced Wednesday by the Board of Education.

Brett Abbotts, Darren Hanna and Chad Kohagen were among eight semi-finalists interviewed by the board through videoconferencing Monday. Abbotts is principal of Roosevelt Elementary in the Council Bluffs Community Schools, Hanna is superintendent of Emmetsburg Community Schools and Kohagen is superintendent of Lake Mills Community Schools.

"Each possesses considerable experience in recruiting and hiring high-quality staff, promoting communities of care for students, effectively managing resources, and building school and community relations," according to a news release from the district. Those were among the desired qualifications for candidates identified from a stakeholder survey done during the search process.

Abbotts has implemented a school improvement plan at Roosevelt Elementary designed to raise student achievement and enhance social-emotional learning for all students, the news release said. He has also focused on recruiting and retaining high-quality teachers and staff along with creating an environment in which students, families, and staff feel valued and respected. Previously, he was an assistant principal, athletic director and special education director in the Avoca-based AHSTW Community Schools.

In Emmetsburg, the news release said, Hanna has developed and enacted a comprehensive strategic plan, implemented professional learning communities for staff and overseen critical technology infrastructure upgrades. He also worked to create and execute a 10-year facilities plan for the district. Previously, he was director of elementary education for Waterloo Community Schools as well as director of instruction and technology in the Mt. Pleasant Community Schools.

Kohagen, in Lake Mills, has worked with other area district leaders to create a therapeutic classroom consortium and a regional academy, according to the news release. He also developed a district-wide formative assessment plan for all teachers, implemented grade- and department-level professional learning communities, and created school improvement plans to enhance math and reading instruction. Additionally, he has experience as a high school principal, associate principal, physical education instructor and coach.

Currently, Jesup Schools is led by an interim superintendent, Mary Jo Hainstock. She was hired after longtime superintendent Nathan Marting resigned suddenly late last year. The board held a special session Dec. 10 to accept his resignation.

The board received 21 applications for the position -- 19 male candidates and one female plus a person who did not identify a gender. Two candidates were from out of state. Four of the candidates hold a doctorate degree while seven have five or more years of administrative experience.

A review Feb. 7 in closed session with Grundmeyer Leader Services, the Ankeny search firm hired by the board, led to choosing the eight semi-finalists.

The board and stakeholder interview teams will conduct in-person interviews with each of the three finalists Monday during a closed session. The board plans to then discuss feedback from the stakeholder teams and reach a decision soon after the interviews.

A new superintendent will begin leading the district July 1.

