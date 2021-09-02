Three people, including two incumbents, running for Cedar Falls school board

CEDAR FALLS — Two incumbents and a newcomer have announced they will run for three open seats on the Board of Education in the Nov. 2 election.

Jeff Orvis, of 3407 Veralta Drive, and H. Alan Heisterkamp, of 1215 Amelia Drive, No. 1, are seeking another term. They are joined by Brenda Fite, of 1716 Campus St. All board positions are elected at-large by Cedar Falls Community Schools' voters.

Orvis is finishing his first full term on the board. Heisterkamp was elected in June 2019 to fill out the term of Eric Giddens, who left to serve in the Iowa Senate.

The third seat up for election was held by Sasha Wohlpart until her April resignation, and now Joyce Coil serves in the position. She was appointed by the board to serve until the election, but doesn't plan to run.

"I had a couple of former school board members reach out to me to encourage me to run," said Fite, 52. Through webinars and meeting with district officials, "I'm in the process of learning about what the school board does." She is a former software developer who now works as a consultant in the field.

Fite noted the district's work on diversity, inclusion and equity last year and said she would be interested in being part of any ongoing process with those efforts.