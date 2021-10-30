Three newcomers among four candidates running for Dike-New Hartford school board

DIKE — Three Dike-New Hartford Board of Education seats are up for election Tuesday, one of which includes two competitors.

In Director District 3, Jenny Connolly and Ryan Petersen are running to replace Ben Freese, who is not seeking another term. Bret Badker is the only candidate for Director District 1 with incumbent Ashlee Tott not running for re-election. Incumbent Christa Lotts is the only candidate for the at-large seat.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can cast their ballot for any candidate regardless of where they live in the district.

Below is information provided by each candidate, submitted to The Courier by the Dike-New Hartford Community Schools:

Badker: I have lived in the district for almost 40 years. Currently, I live in rural New Hartford with my wife Denielle and our two children, Haley who is in seventh grade and Jack who is in fifth. I am the president of IBEW electricians local 288 and currently employed at Tri-City Electric. I used to have hobbies, but now any "free time" is spent getting kids to events and practices.

I'm running for school board because I want to help our district continue to grow. I believe the school board has done an excellent job navigating the challenges it has faced and I hope that I can help manage whatever lies ahead.

Connolly: I'm a 2001 D-NH grad. I then went to UNI to be a social studies teacher. Finished my bachelor's degree in social studies education, got married and went to grad school at UNI for a masters degree in higher education to work with college students! I've been at UNI for over 13 years and I'm currently the associate director in the office for professional distinction for the College of Business. I'm married to a middle school teacher and coach at D-NH, who is also on the Dike Rec Board. We have four boys in the district, and moved back to the community in 2015.

I'm running for D-NH school board because I care about kids and our communities. We moved back to raise our four boys because we knew this was an outstanding district. I have a background in K-12 education and post high school opportunities; a viewpoint I can bring to the board. As a family, we are passionate about options for all kids and one of the many blessings of D-NH is there are a variety of opportunities for kids to try, from fine arts to sports to student organizations. I'd love to see every student in 7th-12th grade involved in something! And finally, as a parent of a little one, I know the struggle of figuring out the early school years and daycare. We want to see the district grow, and we also need to build community partnerships for wrap around care for families. I would be honored to serve the communities of D-NH, be a listening ear and voice for parents, community members and students.

Petersen: I was born and raised just outside of Dike on a family farm. My family includes my wife Beth and three daughters Drew (15), Mallory (14) and Bryn (11). My daughters are very active in extra-curriculars at D-NH and I enjoy chasing them from event to event. I am a 1996 graduate of Dike-New Hartford and Beth is a 1997 graduate of D-NH. We have lived two miles west of Dike on a farm since 2001.

I went to college at Upper Iowa University in Fayette for two years. I finished up at their Waterloo Center in 2000 with a degree in Elementary Education while living just outside of New Hartford, working on a farm and going to school at night. I did some substitute teaching for a brief period before going to work at John Deere in Waterloo in 2003 while farming part time. I have spent the majority of my time at Deere in production planning and forecasting. I also feed cattle, grow corn, soybeans and hay on our farm two miles west of Dike and do row crop farming with my in-laws in the area.

I am running for school board because first and foremost, I am deeply invested in seeing our students be prepared and ready to thrive in a fast-paced ever-changing world. I believe I can recognize and appreciate how much students change over the course of a short time period, and I am more than willing to have an open mind to adapting our approach to preparing them as needed while staying true to our core values.

I believe that a school system is only as good as its faculty and staff. Retaining and supporting the school district's best employees should be at the top of a school board member's priorities. I had a small experience in education in my younger years and I can fully appreciate the challenges that educating so many unique minds can be. Advocating for our staff and supporting our administration, in addition to doing what is best for the students are my main goals.

I have a broad and diverse experience in working in team settings like a school board from my work experience at Deere and Co. working across many different functional groups, countries and cultures as well as experience as a church council member and a township trustee. I put a lot of value on having an open mind to all sides of a challenge or opportunity and making decisions with both a short- and long-term perspective.

Lotts: I grew up in Dike and graduated in 1996. I then went to Wartburg for my BA in biology and continued my college education at St. Ambrose for my masters and doctorate in physical therapy. I currently work at Western Home communities. I’m married to Jeremy and we have six children: Jered, a senior, Devon a freshman, Karli in seventh grade, Jalen in fifth grade, Allie in second grade and Blake in kindergarten.

I have served on the board for eight years and as president for three years. I chose to run for school board to continue serving the kids. We have such wonderful teachers and staff here at D-NH and the community support of our school system is amazing. I’m excited to see the building project come to completion! I want to continue working to keep our kids safe and provide opportunities to have them succeed.

