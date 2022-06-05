 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Three Cedar Valley seniors win National Merit Scholarships

  • 0
Scholarships clip art
SHUTTERSTOCK

EVANSTON, ILL. — The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced three Cedar Valley scholarship winners.

A total of 155 U.S. colleges and universities chose over 2,600 National Merit Scholarship finalists for awards of $500 to $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study that those institutions are financing. The University of Iowa has awarded one of these scholarships to Connor R. DeGroote, of Cedar Falls High School, with a probable career field of mathematics.

Another 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from more than 15,000 outstanding finalists for $2,500 single-payment scholarships supported by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation's own funds. Among those award winners are Alexandra I. Somodi, of Cedar Falls High School, with a probable career field of engineering and Ryan P. McFadden of Don Bosco High School with a probable career field of computer engineering.

Collection of Photos from the May 11, 2022 Honor Flight

Courier reporter Donald Promnitz was on hand for Wednesday's Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. 

1 of 11
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal to meet newcomer Casper Ruud in French Open final

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News