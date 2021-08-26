Three Cedar Valley school districts receive state mental health grants

Currently, less than 5% of K-8 staff have received youth mental health first aid training, which the district expects will increase to 80% under the grant. Training will also be available for high school staff with a streamlined process created for service coordination, collaboration and referral. A coordinator will be hired to oversee the efforts.

Klamfoth said most of the funding will be used to hire someone for the position, although he noted "we haven't worked out all of the details yet" of the grant's expenditures.

Denver Community Schools also expects to add a new position of full-time social worker with the funding, said Superintendent Brad Laures, as well as develop more formalized screening of possible issues students face.

"We are very excited to receive this grant," he noted in an email. "COVID-19 has created many challenges for everyone.

"One of those challenges is to meet the social-emotional needs of people. Being shut down, isolated, scared are just some of the reasons these needs are so evident," said Laures.