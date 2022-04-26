Three Cedar Valley high schools among top 25% nationally in U.S. News ranking

CEDAR FALLS — Three Cedar Valley high schools were among the top 25% nationally in a U.S. News & World Report ranking released Tuesday.

The 2022 Best High Schools placed Cedar Falls, Denver and Hudson in the top 10% for the state of Iowa, as well as being the first, second, and third in the metro area, respectively.

Rankings by the media company include 313 public high schools in Iowa and nearly 18,000 across the country. They measure college readiness, reading and math proficiency and performance, under-served student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rates.

College readiness measures participation and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams. Under-served student performance focuses on students who are Black, Hispanic, or from low-income households. Results are based on the average of assessment data between 2016-17 and 2018-19 for math and reading and, for the first time, science testing data from 2018-19.

Typically, the procedure would have been to use 2019-20 data. Because Iowa and most other states closed schools for in-person instruction beginning in March 2020, the U.S. Department of Education granted waivers and standardized testing wasn’t done that year. Ranking factors pertaining to graduation rates and college readiness are based on 2019-20 data.

Iowa City West High School, at 664 nationally, is the state’s top-ranked school followed by Decorah High School, at 781. They are in the top 5% of all schools in the U.S.

Cedar Falls High School ranked first out of 16 in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area. It is 12th in the state and has a ranking of 2,439 nationally. The next three high schools in the metro area and their state and national rankings are Denver (23 and 3,515), Hudson (27 and 3,902), and Waverly-Shell Rock (33 and 4,712).

Denver and Hudson moved into the top 25% nationally under this year’s rankings to join Cedar Falls, which had been there last year.

Waterloo Community Schools’ West and East high schools are ranked eighth and 10th, respectively, in the metro area. West is 130th in the state and has a ranking of 10,221 nationally. East is 180th in the state and 12,369 in the nation.

Expo in Waterloo is among more than 6,000 high schools across the country that are not included in the national ranking because their 12th-grade enrollment was too small or they didn’t have sufficient enrollment in other high school grades to be analyzed, according to U.S. News. Dunkerton, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Tripoli and BCLUW high schools are included in the ranking, but assigned to a range of numbers approximately corresponding to the bottom quarter of schools in the state and nation.

Based on the percentage of a state’s high schools in the top 25% of the rankings, Iowa tied with North Dakota for 43rd among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, rising from 48th last year.

Iowa has 9.3% of its high schools in the top quarter nationally. Seven states are below Iowa. Massachusetts is the top-ranked state, with 47.9% of its public high schools in the top quarter across the country.

For more information on the rankings, go online to usnews.com/education/best-high-schools?src=usn_pr.

