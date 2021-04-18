 Skip to main content
Third presidential finalist to visit University of Iowa starting Monday
breaking top story

Third presidential finalist to visit University of Iowa starting Monday

IOWA CITY — The third finalist for president of the University of Iowa will visit the campus Monday and Tuesday.

Wendy Hensel, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Georgia State University, will meet with faculty, staff, students, and other members of the campus community. She will participate in a public forum at 3:30 p.m. on Monday. A limited number of people will be allowed to attend in person, but the forum will be livestreamed.

Hensel’s curriculum vitae and full interview schedule, information about the livestream, how to obtain a ticket to attend in person, and other details can be found online at presidentialsearch.uiowa.edu or iowaregents.edu.

She is one of four finalists invited to participate in on-campus interviews. The name of each candidate is being announced by the Iowa Board of Regents the day prior to their visit. Each of their curriculum vitae will also be available online at that time.

Other finalists so far have been Hari Osofsky, dean of Penn State Law and the Penn State School of International Affairs, and Barbara Wilson, executive vice president for the University of Illinois System and vice president for academic affairs. The final candidate will visit Thursday and Friday.

The Board of Regents plans to meet on April 29-30 at the University of Iowa to hear from the search committee and interview the finalists, with a selection of the next UI president made on April 30.

Current President Bruce Harreld announced in October that he would retire.

