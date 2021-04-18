Third presidential finalist to visit University of Iowa starting Monday

IOWA CITY — The third finalist for president of the University of Iowa will visit the campus Monday and Tuesday.

Wendy Hensel, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Georgia State University, will meet with faculty, staff, students, and other members of the campus community. She will participate in a public forum at 3:30 p.m. on Monday. A limited number of people will be allowed to attend in person, but the forum will be livestreamed.

Hensel’s curriculum vitae and full interview schedule, information about the livestream, how to obtain a ticket to attend in person, and other details can be found online at presidentialsearch.uiowa.edu or iowaregents.edu.

She is one of four finalists invited to participate in on-campus interviews. The name of each candidate is being announced by the Iowa Board of Regents the day prior to their visit. Each of their curriculum vitae will also be available online at that time.